Barclays Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Autoliv stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 276,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

