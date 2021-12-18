Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,964 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Amundi bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $277.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

