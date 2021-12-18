Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,614 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.