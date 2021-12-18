Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 9,598 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 55.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 35.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

