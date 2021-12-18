Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,060 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $209,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 189.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth $237,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cigna by 8.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 16.3% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 41,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. UBS Group cut their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

NYSE CI opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

