Bank of America Cuts XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target to $2.50

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

XOS stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28. XOS has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XOS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

