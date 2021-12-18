Bank of America Cuts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $139.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $141.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.05.

FISV opened at $103.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

