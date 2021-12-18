Bank of America Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $142.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.73.

Shares of FIS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average of $127.88. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

