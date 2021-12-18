Bank of America Corp DE Has $310.82 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $310,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.61.

