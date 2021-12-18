Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $375,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8,411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 162,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $204.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $139.09 and a 52 week high of $210.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.13.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.