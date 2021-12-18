Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 168,424 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.29% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $330,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,398 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,532,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $146.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $151.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average is $143.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.