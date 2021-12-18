Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,184 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.