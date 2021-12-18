Band Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.28 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $184.09 million and $38.28 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00011107 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

