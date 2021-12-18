Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

