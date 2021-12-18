Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,989 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 782.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 102.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 444,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 341.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDP opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

