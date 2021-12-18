BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAESY. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BAESY stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.3419 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

