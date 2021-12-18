Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) PT Lowered to 400.00

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 455.00 to 400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Babcock International Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered Babcock International Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.12.

Shares of BCKIF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

