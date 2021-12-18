Baader Bank Upgrades EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) to Buy

Baader Bank upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $987.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMS-CHEMIE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,043.50.

EMS-CHEMIE stock opened at $1,055.89 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52 week low of $946.00 and a 52 week high of $1,055.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,009.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $998.33.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

