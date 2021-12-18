Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) were down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 11,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 307,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.