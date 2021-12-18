AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

AVEVF stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

