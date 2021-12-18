Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Avalara by 180.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avalara by 44.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

