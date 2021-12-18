Audrey B. Tillman Sells 9,782 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,815,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,852. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

