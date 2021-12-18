Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 35 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.35. The company has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

