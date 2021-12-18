Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $377.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

