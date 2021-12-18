Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 75,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $152,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 320,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

