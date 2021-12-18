Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $50,589,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.