Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

