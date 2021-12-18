Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day moving average is $145.46. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

