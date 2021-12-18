Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,892.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,735.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

