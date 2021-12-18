Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.79 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

