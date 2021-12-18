Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 653 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

