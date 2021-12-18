Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.87). William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,221,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.