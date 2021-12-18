ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACLLF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

