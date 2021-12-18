ATB Capital Trims HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$0.80

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.46.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$342.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

