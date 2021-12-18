Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 39.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

