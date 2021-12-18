Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $18.27 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 867,693 shares of company stock worth $81,792,477. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

