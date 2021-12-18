Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Amgen stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.44. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

