ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 30.2% in November

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 775,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $749.87. 1,656,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,578. The stock has a market cap of $307.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $802.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $774.28. ASML has a 12-month low of $459.48 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $2,299,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 11.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

