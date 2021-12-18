Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,460. Ashland Global has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,972,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

