Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 7,988 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

