Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,363 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

GE stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

