Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

