Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $89,133,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $1,579.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,502.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,472.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.