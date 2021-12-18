Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after acquiring an additional 879,661 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

