Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

