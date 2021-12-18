Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.