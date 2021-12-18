Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $921,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $482.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $526.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

