Artemis Alpha Trust plc (ATS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:ATS opened at GBX 402 ($5.31) on Friday. Artemis Alpha Trust has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.63) and a one year high of GBX 478 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 415.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.17.
Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile
