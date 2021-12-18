Artemis Alpha Trust plc (ATS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ATS opened at GBX 402 ($5.31) on Friday. Artemis Alpha Trust has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.63) and a one year high of GBX 478 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 415.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.17.

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

