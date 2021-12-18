ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 69,888 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 69,888 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,703,000. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 676,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $190,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 88,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.3% during the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.40. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

