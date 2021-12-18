Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.30 Million

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report sales of $67.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $21.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 216%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $283.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $619.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $273.30 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,095. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,307,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

